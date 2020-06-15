Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs reopens

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can now try your luck at a nearby casino!

Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs has officially reopened since shutting down for the first time in almost 13 years as a result of this health crisis.

General Manager Tony Nagy said all employees are back to work and received a paycheck while closed.

“We’ve heard rave reviews to the positive in regards to that decision and the eliminating of the potential infection rate through second-hand smoke and the way COVID is currently transmitted,” Nagy said.

If you do head out to the casino there are several safety guidelines you’ll have to follow you’ll have to have your temperature taken and wear a mask.

Smoking will not be allowed inside.

