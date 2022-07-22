ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. – A 121-year-old round barn located north of Taberville on H Highway is currently being renovated inside and out.

Marcia Hand Barnett owner of JBarH Farms has been sharing photos on Facebook about her family’s unique round barn renovations. The barn was built in 1901 by Barnett’s great-great grandfather, Henry Frederick Hand.

“The barn is designed in a unique manner. It has two stories plus a silo in the middle of it,” said Barnett. She says the farm was originally a dairy farm. “One side of the barn would be where you would lead the cattle in and milk them and on the other side of the barn is where you would have your draft animals or your horses or oxen.”

The second floor is where they stored hay and the silo is where corn or silage would be stored.

Interior of walls and ceiling as well as a glimpse of the rafters connected to the silo.

Currently, the barn is in need of a new roof and sidings. No changes have ever been done to the original structure and footprint. According to Barnett, the foundation was built with rock and dirt.

Barnett hired a southwest Missouri Amish crew to help restore the barn to a newer state.

“So we’re doing it in kind of two phases. The first phase is the exterior, the siding in the posts and the roof… then later this fall we’ll work on the inside to repair the stanchions and the stalls and any work that needs to be done on the silo, on the inside. So our hope is to have a lovely Christmas present.” said Barnett.

Partial view of the original hay track circling the loft ceiling, used to move loose hay around the barn.

Although the barn will be updated to today’s standards, Barnett said the barn is in the process of applying for a historical national registry status.

“We’re working with our friends in Jeff City at the Missouri Historical Preservation Society and going through that process. So we believe it’s historic,” said Barnett.

“Round barns are unique in their structure and there are also very few of them that still exist, certainly in Missouri, but also in the United States. So just from a, you know, landmark standpoint, it’s important,” said Barnett. “But also personally our heritage, our ancestors put in a lot of effort. And it’s a very unique design. So it was important for us to do this restoration rather than just simply make repairs.”