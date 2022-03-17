CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 57 near Charleston in southeast Missouri is closed in both directions after chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles.

The Mississippi County Coroner says 5 fatalities have been confirmed.

Interstate 57 was closed in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston.

KFVS reports the chain-reaction collisions began about 8 a.m. while thick fog was enveloping the interstate.

Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County emergency services, said some people were killed and others were being taken to area hospitals or were being treated at the scene. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.