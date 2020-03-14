Certain Walmarts will have COVID-19 testing spots

Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total case number to nine.

Hutchinson said two of the patients are a couple who had been traveling but the other is of “unknown origin.”

Which means the person had no known contact with an individual diagnosed with the virus.

All nine cases in the state are in central Arkansas.

Arkansas based Walmart is stepping in to help combat the virus.

You could soon be seeing COVID-19 testing going on at your local Walmart.

During President Trump’s news conference today, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said portions of the parking lot will be available so people can do drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

This will happen at select Walmart locations at first, then scaling over time as supply increases.

Neither the president nor McMillon said which Walmarts would have the testing or when the testing would begin.