CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.

According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.

The 16-year-old is a habitual runaway, Hines said.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency.