Missouri Amber Alert issued after suspect shoots mother, leaves with two children

CENTERVILLE, Mo.– An Amber Alert has been issued after a man shot a mother and drove away with her two children.

Jason Baker, 43, was last seen southbound on Highway 21 from South of Centerville. He was driving a white Chevrolet truck, with a possible license plate of 0WDV42.

Jason Baker left with Grant and Carter Baker, both 9 years old.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Baker is armed. Anybody with more information about the alert is asked to either call 911 or Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 648-2491.