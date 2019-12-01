Cassville goes to State Final Game; First time since ’09

CASSVILLE, Mo – The Cassville Wildcats will play for the Class 3 state title after a 13-0 win over Trinity Catholic on Saturday.

“You know it feels extremely awesome. We have been together since kindergarten and all the way up. You know we are family and nothing’s better than this.” Bowen Preddy, Senior RB/DB.

Cassville will face Odessa in the state championship in Columbia next Saturday.

It’s the first time back for the Wildcats since the 2009 season, and in that same year Cassville went on to win the championship.

“To get back there, this team worked their butts off. To get back to playing this last weekend of the year. You know the groups that have come before them since that 09 team have continued to lay this foundation. This group of Seniors picked up that mantle and just run with it. You always want to be playing your best football at the end of the year. I think we are playing pretty good football right now.” Lance Parnell, Head Coach.