ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443.

The organization expects to have more than 33,000 fans at their 1,221st home game with fans on Friday.

When the Cardinals hit the 50 million mark on Friday, it will also set a new Major League record for the fewest dates needed to draw 50 million fans. The previous record was set by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park from 2000 to 2015 with 1,259 dates.

There will be an on-field ceremony ahead of the first pitch Friday honoring this milestone.

“50 million fans at Busch Stadium in a little over 16 years is incredible,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said. “Not only does it reflect the success we’ve had on the field, but also the consistently great support we get from our fans every year. We are truly grateful for their passion and dedication to Cardinals baseball.”

Busch Stadium will become the 16th active MLB ballpark to welcome 50 million regular-season fans in its history.