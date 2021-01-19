Cardinals offering batting practice with former players at Busch Stadium for a price

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The view from the penthouse at the new #1 Cardinal Way apartment building, offers a exquisite view of Busch Stadium, in St. Louis on Monday, October 26, 2020. The 29-story tower is part of a $360 million mixed-use neighborhood called Ballpark Village, with retail, restaurant and residential properties. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are now allowing up groups of up to 10 people to take batting practice at Busch Stadium.

“Fans at Bat” includes a 45 minute batting practice session with two Cardinals Alumni players, an autograph from their Cardinals Alumni instructors and exclusive access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum.

The instructors include 1987 National League champion Scott Terry, 1985 and 1987 World Series starter Danny Cox, 2011 World Series champion Kyle McClellan, and two-time All-Star third baseman Scott Cooper.

“Fans at Bat” is being offered on Sunday, March 21: Friday, March 26; and Saturday, March 27. This package costs $1,250.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now