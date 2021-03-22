Cardinals add support to #StopAsianHate movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo.—The St. Louis Cardinals had the day off Sunday on the spring training circuit, but the team did do something off the field, adding the team’s voice in support of the #StopAsianHate movement.

“The unspeakable events that occurred this past week in which eight innocent people were murdered in Atlanta, six of who were Asian women, are extremely upsetting. The St. Louis Cardinals strongly condemn all acts of racism and hate. Any violence or incitement of ethnic or racial hatred is unacceptable,” the team’s statement on social media read in part.