UNION, Mo. — A car chase beginning in Dupo, Illinois, and ending in Union, Missouri, lasted an hour and a half on June 29.

In Missouri, the car veered into the opposite lane of traffic before going off the road into the grass at East Central College.

A male squeezed his way out of the driver’s side window before police caught him.

There was also a woman in the vehicle.

Illinois State Police say the Drug Enforcement Administration was trying to issue a warrant for the man in the vehicle.