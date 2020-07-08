Cape Girardeau man charged after hitting boy dancing on a sidewalk

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo- A 27-year-old man has been charged after sneaking up behind a 12-year-old boy and hitting him.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cedric Charles Moore, Jr., got out of a dark-colored sports utility vehicle and snuck up behind the boy as he was dancing on a sidewalk with his dance instructor and a fellow student in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau on Friday, July 3rd.

“The juvenile fell to the concrete pavement while the suspect immediately fled back to the waiting vehicle. The juvenile’s dance instructor immediately chased after the suspect but the suspect jumped back into the vehicle and the vehicle immediately fled from the area,” a press release states.

Police later identified that the suspect was Moore after seeing video of the incident.

Moore has been charged with first-degree of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault with a $50,000 cash bond.

Cape Girardeau Police say the public wants a hate crime charge against Moore.

Their response,” In accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim.”

Police are still actively looking for Moore but have shared a booking photo from a 2017 incident.