OZARK, Mo.— Fireworks are coming to Ozark this Fourth of July.

The City of Ozark has announced fireworks will be allowed to fire inside city limits this coming Monday. From the hours of 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4, fireworks can legally be discharged in city limits.

This announcement comes with the stipulation that a burn ban must not be in effect that day, as established by the Ozark Fire Protection District.

The city of Nixa also has permitted the discharge of fireworks within city limits for July 4, but only between the hours of 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., also as long as a burn ban is not in effect. As well, anybody under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or adult while using fireworks.

Springfield also prohibits fireworks within city limits with no exceptions for the Fourth of July, including the manufacture, storage, sale, handling and discharge, with exceptions for those using fireworks in a public display with a permit or certain non-explosive novelty items like snappers and smoke devices.

The City of Ozark also issued a reminder that if anybody sees fireworks being discharged inside Ozark city limits outside of that time period, they can contact the Ozark Police Department non-emergency line at 417-581-6600. A map of the city limits of Ozark can be found on their website.