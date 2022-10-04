Roughly one-quarter of annual candy sales are made during Halloween, making it second only to Easter in terms of candy consumption.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is one time of the year when you can transform into someone or something you’ve never been before. All Home Connections conducted a report on the most popular Halloween costume in each state.

According to the report, this year, witches and cats were the most searched costumes in 22 states. Witches were the top search for Missouri.

Some runner-up costume searches include costumes inspired by Disney films: Lightyear and Encanto.

All Home Connections analyzed current Google Trends data to create the projection of 2022’s most popular costumes per state.

The classic cat costume wins the most googled Halloween costume in the most states with twelve.

Eleven states searched for witches— perhaps due to the release of Hocus Pocus 2!

Vampires, Buzz Lightyear, Encanto and Elvis were top searches in many states.

