CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine.

On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a set time to increase the visibility of enforcement— in the Osage Beach area of Camden County.

According to a press release, almost twenty law enforcement officers participated in the saturation patrol from 8:00 pm Saturday until early Sunday morning. During this time, they made 42 traffic stops and issued 22 warnings, 11 citations, and made a dozen arrests.

During one stop, K9 Deputy Zed was alerted to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle. When questioned, one of the passengers of the vehicle attempted to flee from deputies. After a brief struggle where he was reaching for a knife in his waistband, the man, Steve Carlson, was taken into custody.

Carlson was in possession of over 90 grams of methamphetamine, and 40 grams of marijuana. The methamphetamine and the marijuana were packaged in a manner and in a weight commonly used for distribution and sales.

Deputies recovered multiple other items associated with drug paraphernalia and drug abuse inside the vehicle along with a loaded firearm.

The two other passengers and the driver were taken into custody.

Steven A. Carlson

According to the press release, Steven A. Carlson, 36, of Montreal, was charged with the Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and the Class A Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

Lacey S. Breshears

Lacey S. Breshears, 25, of Versailles, was the driver of the vehicle. In addition to an outstanding warrant for the Class A Misdemeanor of Driving Without a Valid License, she was also charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $10,000 surety bond.

Patrick E. Weems

Patrick E. Weems, 35, of Montreal, was charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class A Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Weems posted a $10,000 surety bond.

Kyleigh A. Adrian

Kyleigh A. Adrian, 25, of Montreal, was charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class A Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.