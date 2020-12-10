Butterball to cut operations in Carthage, costing 450 jobs

Regional News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Butterball says it plans to cut operations at its Carthage processing plant next spring, costing about 450 jobs.

The company said in a statement Wednesday the changes are intended to better align the company’s products with consumer demand.

The plant will continue to produce ground turkey and turkey burgers. The changes aren’t scheduled to begin until March 1.

The company also said a limited number of turkey growers will be affected by the change but it does not expect Carthage-area growers to be impacted.

Butterball said it is offering employees a chance to relocate to other plants or to accept severance packages.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now