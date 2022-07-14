BUFFALO, Mo. – A man is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action after a report of a homeowner being stabbed in Buffalo.

On July 13, Dallas County Deputies responded to 34 Cowboy Trail, Buffalo for a report of a homeowner being stabbed and bleeding badly around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a neighbor was holding the suspect, Benjamin Thomas Seth Martin, at gunpoint in the front yard. Police said they secured Martin and then began first aid to the victim while waiting on medics to arrive.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.