Brothers credited with saving family from burning home

TRELOAR, Mo. (AP)– Quick-thinking neighbors are being credited with saving a rural Missouri family from a burning home.

KSDK-TV reports that the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in Treloar, about 60 miles west of St. Louis. Two adult brothers who live around the corner saw smoke and flames. The Marthasville Fire Department says the men ran to the house and banged on the door.

Both parents and their two children got out safely. The family’s apartment is adjacent to an auto body shop. Hazardous material in the shop may have contributed to the intensity of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.