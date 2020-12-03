Brother of woman killed on I-170 delivers powerful message

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Kristen Whitted was shot and killed in the southbound lanes of I-170 near Olive Boulevard while driving to meet a friend for a walk in Forest Park Monday afternoon.

Her brother Fred Whitted pleaded for the community’s help in solving Whitted’s case.

During a press conference in Olivette, he asked for anyone with information to come forward.

The Major Case Squad have pursued 50 leads in their investigation but are without suspects.

Kristen leaves behind two children, a 29-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. She also leaves behind a one-year-old grandson.

She was also working on a master’s degree in computer science, studying Arabic, she was an avid churchgoer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.