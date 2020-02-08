Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy

by: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution conspiracy that involved mailing the drug from Colorado to Missouri.

Prosecutors say they and five others distributed more than $1.7 million in marijuana.

Thirty-four-year-old Natalie McNeil, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison without parole and ordered to pay $121,000 to the government.

Her brother, and 30-year-old Tanner McNeil, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $1 million.

Prosecutors say Tanner McNeil and others shipped marijuana from Colorado to Missouri, where his sister deposited cash that her brother and another man withdrew in Colorado.

