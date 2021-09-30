Broncos LB Von Miller gives high praise to Chiefs quarterback and former lineman

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a left-handed pass for a completion while he is hit by linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller has played against the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year since he was drafted out of Texas A&M in 2011.

In his 11 seasons, he has faced several different offensive linemen on his way to sacking the quarterback, but one name sticks out to the All-Pro linebacker: Mitchell Schwartz.

“Playing against Mitchell Schwartz and the Kansas City Chiefs was always a tough time for me,” Miller said.

Miller joined host Colin Cowherd on his self-named podcast Thursday and told him that his toughest challenge was former Chiefs lineman.

“You wouldn’t expect it. I think Mitchell Schwartz having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes that can really play to Mitchell’s angles, I had the toughest time,” Miller said. “I’m really surprised he’s not on a team right now. I think he’s the one offensive lineman he only gave me like one sack after all the years that we played.”

Schwartz was cut from the Kansas City roster this last offseason as the Chiefs reworked and rebuilt their offensive line after the poor performance that aided in the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The lineman spent five seasons with the Chiefs earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018.

“It would be the weirdest thing. Any move that I would try. he would be sitting on it,” Schwartz said. “And any good rush that I would have, Patrick Mahomes would trump that.”

Miller also had high praise for the Chiefs quarterback, who famously converted a first down to Tyreek Hill with his left hand while being chased by Miller on a Monday Night Football game in 2018.

He said that he had never seen a rookie quarterback, or in Mahomes case, a first-year starter, be so comfortable at the position.

“Patrick Mahomes, he was just fearless,” Miller said. “He just got it. He was confident. You face other rookie quarterbacks, they are struggling with their reads, they’re scrambling out the pocket, struggling to try to push the ball downfield. We watch it week in and week out when you have young guys struggle.”

Miller mentioned the likes of Andrew Luck who saw success early on but doubled down saying no one had a start to a career like Mahomes.

“Right off the bat, no one is like Patrick Mahomes,” Miller said.