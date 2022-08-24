BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson will continue with plans to buy the White House Theater on Gretna Road. The plan is to use the building for a public safety complex and a headquarters for Branson Police.

The Branson Board of Aldermen first voted to buy the White House theater in July. After a further study and analysis of the cost, aldermen voted to go forward with the purchase at its meeting Tuesday. Inspectors looked at the roof of the theater and also tested for asbestos and mold.

An architecture firm analyzed the cost of renovating the White House Theater against the cost of building an entirely new structure for the city’s public safety center and found the theater purchase would save $6.3 million.

The city is buying the 65,000-square-foot building for $2.5 million. The money is coming from reserve funds of the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that voters passed in 2017. You can read more about the project and watch the presentation at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting on the city’s website.