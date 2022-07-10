UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon. The operator of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

The identity of the person who died has not been released yet.

Original story:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed two people are hurt and one person is missing after a pontoon boat crashed Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake.

It happened at an outcropping of rock referred to as Breezy Point. This is across the lake from State Park Marina and is a popular place for boaters to stop and swim and jump off the rocks into the water.

MSHP said a pontoon boat collided with either the shore or some rocks where people are gathered.

At least two people are hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division’s dive team is on the way to the area to look for the missing person.

It is unknown at this time if the people who were hurt or the missing person was on the pontoon boat or on the shore.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First is in contact with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and will update this story as we learn more.