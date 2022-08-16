TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – August is World Breastfeeding Awareness Month and the Taney County Health Department wants to celebrate by educating the community on the benefits of breastfeeding.

The benefits for the baby include:

• Lower risk of SIDS

• Lower risk of diabetes

• Lowers risk of ear and respiratory infections

• Fewer allergies

The benefits for moms that breastfeed include:

• Reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer

• Return to pre-pregnancy weight faster

• Creating an optimal bond between mom and baby

The Taney County Health Department also offers breastfeeding moms support by providing Lactation Counselors and a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor who can be reached by calling 417-334-4544 extension 318.

The health department also offers numerous other resources to new moms and their children. Information can be found on the Taney County Health Department website. You can also contact either the Branson or Forsyth location by phone.

Branson Location: (417)334-4544 or 1-888-294-9530 (toll free)

Forsyth Location: (417)546-4725 or 1-888-707-4725 (toll free)