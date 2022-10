Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– One man has died in a fatal UTV crash in Stone County on Saturday, October 8, when the driver traveled off the road and overturned the vehicle.

The accident happened around 7:55 p.m. John Ruetschi, 73, was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger on Joe Bald Road 2 miles southwest of Kimberling City.

Ruetschi was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin has been notified. This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 104th fatality of 2022.