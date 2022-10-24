A 26-acre area of the failed Indian Ridge development is now owned by Silver Dollar City. Plans for the entire 800-plus acre property are pending

BRANSON, Mo. – 16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property near Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.

The piece of property that Silver Dollar City recently took ownership of was the subject of a viral TikTok in 2021, showing people touring homes and condos that were being built, but had been abandoned.

The videos referred to the area as a “ghost town” and prompted the Stone County Sheriff to beg people to stay away from the abandoned homes.

The 800-acre Indian Ridge development was meant to include retail stores, a water park, a golf course, homes and condos and a marina.

Construction started in 2006. Issues with the bank and loan processor halted the project in 2009, and in the following years, environmental violations delayed the project further.

Four people pleaded guilty to real estate fraud in 2015 for submitting fraudulent invoices to one of three banks they borrowed money from to build the mini-mansions. In the following years, several developers bought pieces of the property, even building a traffic light to make the area more attractive to developers in 2018.

Silver Dollar City bought most of the 800-plus acre property in February 2021 and recently acquired the remaining 26 acres where the abandoned condos sit.

Silver Dollar City has not shared its plans for the property.