TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man.

Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.

He is wearing a t-shirt, black suspenders, blue jeans, grey tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Jourdan left all their personal belongings, withdrew funds from a bank, and walked away from his residence. He did take clothing and medication with him. He also suffers from PTSD and dementia.

Jourdan is possible en route to Springfield on foot.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Taney County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 546-7250.