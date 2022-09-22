RIDGEDALE, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.

Those who have purchased tickets from second-hand or resale vendors may not have received a parking pass. According to a news release from Thunder Ridge, parking must be purchased online in advance of arriving at the venue.

The venue will not be selling parking on the day of the event. This is the link bass Pro and Thunder Ridge provided to purchase parking if you need it. Only one pass is needed per car.

The limited on-site parking sold at the link above is at the Fruit Farm Lot, which is accessible from 65 and 86. Anyone parking in this lot can ride on a free shuttle.

Bus and RV parking is available, but those vehicles will need a pass and cannot park overnight. There will be a designated spot for drop-off and pick-up for those using Uber and Lyft.

More information will be released about what those attending the concerts need to know at a later time, according to Thunder Ridge and Bass Pro.