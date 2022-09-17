BRANSON, Mo.- Erin and Jeff Renner opened Boba Joes in downtown Branson just six weeks ago. Boba Joes is a locally owned ice cream and boba tea shop.

The owner Erin Renner said, “We welcome everybody, we want them to come in and just feel joyful, so we have a lot of bright colors and a lot of happy things going on.”

Boba joes are located on the storefront formerly known as Scoops. They sell ice cream in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, blueberry cheesecake, and pecan pie.

Serenity Sims who works for Boba Joes said, “We’re giving people sweets and so their always happy, and like yeah sure you know, so we just love to bring joy to their faces”

Boba Joes also offers homemade waffle cones and ice cream flights, which are six scoops of ice cream in six different flavors.

As the name suggests, they also sell boba tea, which is an iced tea drink with either chewy tapioca pearls or popping boba filled with fruit juice.

A customer, Eliana Gnuse said, “We love the atmosphere, the colors it’s, vibrant the people are really friendly, we love seeing people that we know behind the counter, and the food is excellent.”

Erin and Jeff say they strive to make Boba Joes a positive place. They love being in Branson and are excited to serve the community.

Erin Renner said, “You know everyone has something in thing their life that they’re struggling with personally, and we want them to leave that at the door, and just come in and just kind of have some peace”