BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson AquaPlex is hosting a free swim day on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Instead of an admission fee, the Branson Parks and Recreation Department asks that each person bring a non-perishable food item as a donation to the local food pantry Christian Action Ministries.

The pool will be open from noon until 6 pm. The free admission is firest-come-first-serve until the pool reaches capacity.

For more information, visit the Branson AquaPlex section of our website, BransonParksandRecreation.com.