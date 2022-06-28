BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson voted to sell the property at 300 S. 6th Street to a contractor who intends to build multi-family housing.

The property is known as the old high school property and the city is selling the 2.56 acres to Lifestyle Contractors, LLC for $50,000. The contractor intends to use the property to build, maintain and operate the 65-unit housing project.

According to a news release from the city, Lifestyle Contractors intends for the unit to build attainable housing. Attainable housing is defined as being different from affordable housing by being accessible to people making 80% to 120% of the median income. Affordable housing is meant to be affordable for people making a lower income.

“While $50,000.00 may seem like a low number, that property is loaded with asbestos,” said Mayor Larry Milton in a news release. “The last estimate we received to remove it was $250,000.00. It is currently an eyesore and a safety hazard. We have tried many times to try to find a developer for this piece of property. This Board and I feel like this is the best decision for our City. This will get rid of blight and bring in some much-needed family housing.”