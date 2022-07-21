BRANSON, Mo.– Officials are now charging a driver in a fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Branson with DWI.

Branson Police Department said today an investigation into the crash on Highway 376 near Henning State Park has been completed, and Taney County Prosecutor’s Office is charging 34-year-old Brian Woltersdorf with four charges of driving while intoxicated related to serious physical injury and DWI and death of a person.

All charges against Woltersdorf are felony charges.

The fatal crash on December 31, 2021 was a head-on collision that left one woman dead.

At about 5:48 p.m., Woltersdorf was driving a 2008 Toyota pickup northbound on Highway 376. The pickup crossed the center of the roadway in front of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala. The other vehicle had five passengers including the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other four occupants were taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment. Woltersdorf was ejected from his vehicle and also received treatment at a hospital for his injuries.

Woltersdorf was arrested on July 20, 2022 with a $200,000 bond.