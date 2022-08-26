BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person and left two others hurt Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m.

Officers found one person dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital. Police have not determined what caused the crash but they say their preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have been going too fast.

In addition to Branson Police, Branson Fire Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District (TCAD) and the Taney County Coroner responded to the crash and helped with the response.