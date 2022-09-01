BRANSON, Mo. – Country music and bluegrass star Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will perform in Branson in October at the Clay Cooper Theatre.

The Theatre announced the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and musician will hit the stage on Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Skaggs began playing mandolin more than 50 years ago. Country radio fans may remember hits from the 80s and 90s such as “Highway 40 Blues,” “Country Boy,” and “Honey.” Country artists such as Keith Urban and Brad Paisley cite Skaggs as an inspiration for their music.

Anyone interested in attending the October 14 show can call 417-332-2529 or visit ClayCooperTheatre.com.