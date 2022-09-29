BRANSON, Mo. – Branson will have a new City Administrator on Oct. 3, the city announced Thursday.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton will hold a news conference to announce the new Administrator on Monday.

Branson’s City Clerk, Lisa Westfall has been filling the role in an interim fashion since April 20, after former office holder Stan Dobbins was placed on leave. This happened during the same week Branson’s Board of Aldermen held two closed sessions.

The decision to place Dobbins on leave was made during the first session of the week. Dobbins was set to retire at the end of April, 11 days before that vote.

Two members of Branson’s Finance Committee were also fired during that time.

Mayor Milton said at a meeting that same month that he wanted to make sure Branson’s Board of Aldermen has a good relationship with the public and pledged transparency.

Branson hired an outside search firm to conduct a national search to find qualified candidates for the City Administrator position.