BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Branson Police Department said scammers are claiming to be with the department and calling people to tell them they have a warrant out for their arrest.

BPD said scammers can be convincing by trying to sound official and even using technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID to make it look like it’s coming from the department. These scammers will also try to scare their victims and pressure them to pay.

A few things to remember:

No law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone or email about a traffic violation or warrant.

No agency will ask for payment over the phone or email or ask you to click a link to pay, nor will they ask for a gift card.

No agency will ask you to give personal information over the phone.

BPD advises to never give information about finances or personal details over the phone. If you suspect a scammer has called you claiming to be a government agency, hang up and call 911. You can find more information about scams from the Federal Trade Commission at https://ftc.gov/scams.