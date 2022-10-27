BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson has confirmed that the Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews, and Sergeant Pat Gray have been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing HR investigation since Tuesday, October 25.

The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.

Matthews has been Branson’s Police Chief since 2018.

Ozarks First has requested documents related to the investigation focused on Matthews and Gray and is working to learn more about what’s behind the decision to put them on leave.

Branson’s former Police Chief, Stan Dobbins served as the City Administrator after his time with the Branson Police Department. In October 2021, Dobbins clashed with members of the police department when they asked city leaders for pay increases for officers.

Dobbins served as the City Administrator but was put on leave just before he was set to retire in April 2021.

Branson named Cathy Stepp the new City Administrator in October 2022. Stepp and the city’s mayor Larry Milton responded to criticism of Stepp’s lack of experience by saying her resume speaks for itself.