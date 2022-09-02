BRANSON, Mo. – Kids who want to take part in Branson’s group bike rides for September will now be able to borrow bikes for free.

Branson Parks and Recreation shared Friday that the TriLakes Trips for Kids program will now offer loaner bikes for anyone who wants to participate.

According to Branson Parks and Recreation, Trips for Kids TriLakes “provides safe, professionally led group bicycle rides to promote healthy lifestyles, environmental awareness, and personal empowerment for young people of all communities, especially those in need.”

There are multiple group rides scheduled in September:

Mountain biking experience at White River Valley Trail System | Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Trail ride along Roark Valley Creek Trail starting at Stockstill Park | Sept. 13 and 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Children in fourth through twelfth grade are invited to take part in the rides. The rides will be led by coaches and a Branson police officer and parents are invited to attend and ride along.