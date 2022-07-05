BRANSON, Mo.– The family of a Tennessee boy who was seriously hurt while on the Branson Coaster last year is now suing the company for damages.

The lawsuit said 11-year-old Aalando Perry, who is nearly blind, was tangled between the car and frame of the coaster, taking first responders over an hour and a half to free him. The lawsuit also claims staff insisted Perry ride in a solo cart and said he would be safe alone.

The lawsuit alleges when the cart came to a stop, the boy thought the ride had finished, stood up and fell onto the track.

Following the incident, the ride was temporarily closed for safety inspections.