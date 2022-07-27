BRANSON, Mo. — People wanting to beat the heat in Branson may want to take advantage of the free admission to the Branson AquaPlex today.

Instead of paying for admission, visitors can bring one non-perishable food item to donate to Christian Action Ministries, a local food pantry. The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. today. Everyone is invited, but the AquaPlex does have a maximum capacity.

This is the second Free Swim Day that the Branson Parks & Recreation Department has offered this year. The Branson AquaPlex is an outdoor pool with slides, a lap-swimming area, a diving area, and more. Branson is forecasted to have a day of sun today with a high of 83 degrees that feels like 87 degrees.