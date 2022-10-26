STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Demolition to abandoned condos is now underway at the former Indian Ridge Property in Stone County.

Silver Dollar City announced this week that it has taken over full ownership of the property.

On Wednesday, heavy machinery could be seen starting to tear down the unfinished condos which have previously been the subject of viral videos on social media.

Representatives with SDC are still declining to talk about what’s next for the area.

Neighbors said they are excited about what the future could bring.

“It’s always good for us local businesses for Silver Dollar City to be growing and making our area bigger and better,” said Trisha Forester, who owns the business Ozark Mountain Outdoors, which is located nearby.

Forester said the vacant condos could be seen as an eyesore for some traveling on Highway 76.

Originally the Indian Ridge property was meant to include retail stores, condos, and even a water park.

Construction was halted due to several issues, leaving the condos unfinished and abandoned for years.

Videos posted on social media showed people trying to tour the failed project.

Those actions prompted the sheriff to beg people not to trespass on the abandoned area.

Forester hopes tearing down the buildings could benefit local police agencies.

“When our police are patrolling an empty area, it kind of gets them away from where we need them in the city,” said Forester.

The property is adjacent to the city of Branson West.