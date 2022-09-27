BRANSON, Mo.- Hasbro is coming out with a Monopoly Branson Edition hoping to spotlight some of the local features in a game sold internationally.

We hear the toy company wants the communities to input on this. The people behind this board game say they want to get this right and honor the community and past when they roll this out to stores.

Katie Hubbard from Top Trumps USA, Inc. says “We want to know, what do you want to see on the board? What is your favorite park to take the kids to feed the ducks or what is your favorite restaurant? Or who are those icons of Branson that must be Boardwalk and Park Place? That is the most important thing. But I also want to know, we put local charities on the community chest square. So, who do you want to see represented?”

Licensing partners presented their ideas for the newest game to tonight’s board of council member hearing.

Makers behind the game want to spotlight famous parks, attractions, or venues. Hubbard says there are less than twenty city-specific monopoly games in the country, and Branson is the second in Missouri behind Kansas City.

She says community feedback is the thing she looks forward to the most.

“I’m just really excited to get that feedback. You know, I spent every summer there growing up, but it has been a while. So, I want to know what’s important to the people that live here and what’s important to the people that still come out here every summer.” said Hubbard.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to branson@toptrumps.com.

The Monopoly Branson edition is expected to hit store shelves and online in 2023.