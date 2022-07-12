Branson’s 76 Country Boulevard as the work to improve the area went on in early 2022

BRANSON, MO- Drivers around Branson will notice a new look to the West 76 Entertainment District, as the city finishes up months of improvements in Branson.

Improvements focus on improving the look and safety of the area and include better sidewalks, professional landscaping, pedestrian crosswalks, a well-lit corridor, and no overhead utilities.

The brand-new streetlights were turned on at dusk on June 30th to mark the occasion. In celebration of this milestone, the city of Branson will be hosting a celebration on W. 76 Country Blvd in front of Presley’s Country Jubilee at 10:00 Wednesday morning.

The celebration will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by brief comments from key partners and participants on ongoing plans for the entertainment district.