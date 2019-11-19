Boy with cancer honored with over 2,000 sport cars

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The final wish of one 14-year-old Missouri boy led to quite the site near Washington, Missouri over the weekend.

Alec Ingram had been fighting Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since 2015.

He died last week, but his final wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place.

That happened yesterday but in a bigger way than his family ever expected.

More than 2,000 cars were driven in the procession and at least one of those came from the Ozarks.

Bryce Walker drove from Fort Leonard Wood to participate.

“This shows the humanity in people,” Walker said. “I’m happy to be here. If the family is watching, we appreciate everything. Thank you for this opportunity to come out and do this for your son.”

Those helping with the procession say that cars from every state including Alaska and Hawaii were there as well.