Boone County Sheriff searches for murder suspects

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Saturday, updating the community on the search for two murder suspects.

As of October 16th, the two suspects in the murder of Tim Blackburn have not been found, despite several sightings in the surrounding counties.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has been working with several other law enforcement agencies over the past 48 hours to find the suspects.

No sightings have been confirmed at this time, but Sheriff Tim Roberson stressed in his statement that the search for the suspects will continue.

The statement also requested the help of local communities, asking for anyone who may have seen the suspects or has any information to submit an anonymous tip through the Sheriff’s Office website or call 870-741-8404.