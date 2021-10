BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – Late Thursday afternoon, the two Boone County murder suspects were caught, according to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

The suspects were found in a remote area in Searcy County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook at 7 p.m. on October 16th, updating the community on the search for two murder suspects.

The sheriff said that several other law enforcement agencies were working together to arrest the suspects.