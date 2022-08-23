ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Bonne Terre woman faces criminal charges after two children in her care ingested methamphetamine earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Jessie Demay, 27, with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child leading to serious or emotional injury. The charges stem from an investigation dating back to June 20 at a home on Patience Avenue.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a three-year-old and 10-year-old child both tested positive for methamphetamine that night. The younger child had a seizure and was airlifted to the hospital. Emergency crews responded to the home after Demay and another man learned the younger child was shaking.

A toxicology report determined the children were around methamphetamine, amphetamines, fentanyl, norfenantyl and xanax. Per court documents, the younger child also suffered a burn mark on the top of his foot, bruising to his ear, back and spine, and a cut on his toes. Demay told investigators that she did not know where the bruises came from, but she had stored methamphetamine inside of the home.

Demay will appear in court over the criminal charges on Sept. 7. Court documents state she had previously lost custody of her children in Jan. 2020 when they were exposed to methamphetamine and other controlled substances.