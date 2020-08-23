Body of 5-year-old girl who drowned at Longview Lake found, highway patrol says

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF)— The body of a 5-year-old girl who drowned at Longview Lake Saturday has been recovered, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Several law enforcement agencies searched for the girl Saturday evening after they say she went swimming in the lake and did not resurface.

Officials say the child was not wearing a life jacket when she fell off a flotation device.

The highway patrol reported just before 10:30 Saturday night that they had recovered the girl’s body.

The child’s name has not been released at this time.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.