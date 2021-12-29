Body identified in Pulaski County: Sheriff does not suspect foul play

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has identified the deceased male from Saturday’s submerged vehicle as, Kurtis Harrison. Deputies say Harrison’s family has been notified.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates an apparent medical incident prior to the incident. At this time, there is no expected foul play.

On Saturday, December 26, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 19000 block of Camp Road when the body was found.

Sheriff Bench extended his thanks to all the agencies who responded and assisted on the incident: Dixon Fire Department, Waynesville Rural Fire District, Pulaski County Ambulance District, and TC Towing.