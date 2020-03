EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs police found a body at Lake Leatherwood on Saturday.

According to police, they located a male body partially submerged in the lake. The Mennonite Search and Rescue Team responded with their airboat to assist in the recovery.

The individual was recovered without incident.

The body has been sent to Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for processing.

The investigation is still ongoing.